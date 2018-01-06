Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Coaxing LeBron James To Join Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to get on LeBron James’ good side.

While the Greek Freak and King James currently are competitors in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo understands the potential value of being in the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s good graces. Speaking with the media Friday, Antetokounpo revealed he’d select James No. 1 overall if he were elected as an All-Star Game captain, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.

In new #NBA All-Star format, top vote getter in each conference will be a captain & get to draft his team. I asked @Giannis_An34 who he would select with the first pick. His answer may not surprise you, but his reasoning is classic Giannis: pic.twitter.com/yQUttzgWLm — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 5, 2018

All eyes will be on James this summer, as the three-time NBA champion is eligible to opt out of his contract with the Cavs and become a free agent. Though James’ free agency still is months away, a few teams reportedly are already preparing their push to bring in the star forward.

And judging by Antetokounmpo’s comments, it sounds like the Milwaukee Bucks will be throwing their hat in the James sweepstakes.

