Isaiah Thomas’ Adorable Son Gives Best Postgame Interview After Dad’s Cavs Debut

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas is back and that means one thing: more postgame moments from his adorable son.

Thomas made his much-anticipated Cleveland Cavaliers debut Tuesday, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes in Cleveland’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

And afterward, Thomas’ son, Jaiden, did the postgame interview rounds with his father and undoubtedly stole the show.

First, NBA TV’s Chris Webber asked him about watching his dad play for the Cavs, and Jaiden adorably claimed the best part of watching his dad play is that he also gets to watch LeBron James play.

What is @IsaiahThomas' son's favorite part about being in Cleveland for his dad's games? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaprS3ohnH — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2018

Then, as Thomas was answering a question about playing with James and Dwyane Wade, Jaiden decided to make faces at the camera despite his dad telling him to stop.

Even though Thomas won’t play Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, we’re excited to see he and Jaiden back in the NBA spotlight, and can’t wait for Jaiden to give us another take on Shaquille O’Neal.