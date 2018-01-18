Isaiah Thomas Apparently ‘Likes’ Jalen Rose Calling Paul Pierce ‘Petty’

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably had enough of this Isaiah Thomas-Paul Pierce drama. Neither party seems to care, however.

For those unaware of 2018’s lamest story, allow us to refresh:

1. Thomas asks the Boston Celtics to postpone his tribute video to the same night as Pierce’s jersey retirement (Feb. 11).

2. The Celtics agree, but Pierce does not.

3. Pierce asks Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to cancel Thomas’ tribute, and Ainge agrees.

4. Thomas claims he asked for the video to be canceled.

5. Jalen Rose calls Pierce “petty” during “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday, and Pierce fires back.

Let’s focus on that last part. Dime Magazine posted a clip of the Pierce-Rose argument to Instagram, which you can see below:

Still with us? Good.

Now, we’ll give you one guess as to which former Celtic/current Cleveland Cavaliers guard liked Dime’s post (spoiler: it’s Thomas).

Of course he did.

Honestly, we haven’t seen this much petty since Super Bowl XLII (R.I.P.).

Perhaps Thomas and Pierce should wind back the clock and have an actual discussion about the controversy, rather than bemoaning on ESPN or getting tap-happy on cell phones.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images