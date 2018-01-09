Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Violently Clotheslining Andrew Wiggins

The Cleveland Cavaliers were all out of sorts against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, and the frustration clearly boiled over for one of the team’s stars.

With the Cavs trailing by 30 in the third quarter at Target Center, Isaiah Thomas stopped Andrew Wiggins from attacking the basket by clotheslining the T-Wolves forward.

WOW. Isaiah Thomas ejected. This looked bad… pic.twitter.com/p5cQCxUjRd — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2018

Thomas was issued a Flagrant-2 foul for the incident and was ejected from the contest.

The Cavs guard never has been viewed as a dirty player during the course of his seven-year NBA career, but his cheap shot Monday night certainly is not a good look.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images