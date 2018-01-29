Isaiah Thomas Has Fiery Response When Asked About His Shot Selection

What Isaiah Thomas lacks in height he makes up for in confidence.

The 5-foot-9 guard is fearless on the basketball court, and over the past two seasons, he’s made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s most dynamic scorers. But Thomas has yet to show this side of himself with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas still is making his presence known on the stat sheet — averaging 15.4 points per game through nine games — but his play has been underwhelming. He’s shooting 39 percent from the field and a woeful 27 percent from beyond the arc, both beneath his standards.

Despite struggling with his shot, it’s hard to imagine Thomas will ever shy away from pulling up. So when the Cavs guard was asked a question about his shot selection, he came on the defense with a rather stern response.

the whole Isaiah Thomas presser today is, uh, something, but particularly this exchange with Jason Lloyd pic.twitter.com/rEqwSJEi1l — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) January 27, 2018

It’s hard to disagree with anything Thomas says here. He’s a volume scorer, which often requires a bevy of shot attempts. The Cavs can’t and shouldn’t expect Thomas to change his game, so they’ll have to deal with his struggles until he breaks out of his slump.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports