Isaiah Thomas Requests Not To Have Tribute On Paul Pierce’s Retirement Day

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas no longer will receive a tribute video when he comes to TD Garden on Feb. 11.

The game next month between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers was slated to feature a tribute video for Thomas, but it also marked the celebration of former Celtic Paul Pierce, who will have his number retired before the game.

The timing caused a slew of controversy, with Pierce and other NBA players alike voicing their displeasure with the Celtics legend having to share his night with Thomas.

So Thomas tweeted Tuesday evening that he doesn’t want it altogether.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

I look forward to coming back and playing in Boston on Feb 11th and see all of the great fans whom I will always remember for their love and incredible support the past few years. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

Even ahead of Tuesday’s game between the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans, former teammates of Pierce’s, Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen bashed the idea.

The Cavs’ last visit to the Garden this regular season will be on Feb. 11, which was the rationale behind the timing. So presumably, Thomas won’t get a tribute at the Garden unless the Celtics elect to give him one next season.