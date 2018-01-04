Isaiah Thomas Shares Emotional Postgame Moment With Celtics Players

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas’ first trip back to Boston didn’t exactly go as planned.

After all, he had to watch from the Cavaliers’ bench as the Celtics — very recently his Celtics — steamrolled Cleveland at TD Garden.

But apart from those circumstances, Thomas had quite the nice homecoming Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old point guard spoke warmly before the game of the team that helped him rise to NBA stardom. And while he didn’t receive a tribute video (at his own request), Celtics fans showered him with a loud ovation when the Garden showed him on the Jumbotron in the second quarter.

“They showed their true colors like they always do,” Thomas said of Celtics fans after the game. “That’s all I keep saying, is that this is genuine love from both sides. The fans are everything here.”

After the game, a 102-88 Boston win, it was the Celtics players’ turn to show Thomas some love.

Forever a part of the Celtic family. pic.twitter.com/UAF8WoaENd — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2018

ESPN captured Thomas’ postgame embraces with Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, as well as Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

Just before leaving, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, the All-Star guard whose shoes Thomas will attempt to fill in Cleveland, sidled up to Thomas for a few words.

“Just mutual respect,” Thomas said of his exchange with Irving. “We’ve always respected each other, from the day we got drafted to playing on All-Star teams the same times and things like that. So, it’s just mutual respect.”

Thomas will return to Boston in just over a month when the Celtics and Cavs play on Feb. 11. He’s expected to get his tribute video then, with his entire family in tow, on a jam-packed night that also will include Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony.

And despite the warm reception he received Wednesday night, he’ll be fully ready to actually participate in the teams’ next go-round.

“Tacoma (Wash.) is who I am,” Thomas said, “but Boston is definitely in my heart and will always be some type of home for me.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images