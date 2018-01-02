Isaiah Thomas Strongly Defends Not Wanting Tribute Video Played Wednesday

We now know the real reason Isaiah Thomas requested to not have a tribute video played in his return to TD Garden on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics PR informed reporters on Tuesday that Thomas specifically requested not to have the tribute video played when Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Celtics, and reasonable speculation indicated the reason was because he won’t be playing.

Turns out, after one Twitter user told him to “get over himself,” Thomas clapped back and gave his reason for delaying the video, which was about far more than him being on the court.

Get over myself huh? Because I would like to actually PLAY & have my family in the arena to appreciate the LOVE the city/organization will show US? It ain’t about me it’s about my family… Ha you get over yourself you dumbass https://t.co/LiqeXUVTwD — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 2, 2018

Expertly handled.

Tribute video or not, there’s no question Thomas will get a resounding ovation on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images.