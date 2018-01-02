Isaiah Thomas Strongly Defends Not Wanting Tribute Video Played Wednesday

We now know the real reason Isaiah Thomas requested to not have a tribute video played in his return to TD Garden on Wednesday.
Boston Celtics PR informed reporters on Tuesday that Thomas specifically requested not to have the tribute video played when Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Celtics, and reasonable speculation indicated the reason was because he won’t be playing.
Turns out, after one Twitter user told him to “get over himself,” Thomas clapped back and gave his reason for delaying the video, which was about far more than him being on the court.
Expertly handled.
Tribute video or not, there’s no question Thomas will get a resounding ovation on Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images.
