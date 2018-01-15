Jags’ Barry Church Asks Steelers For Their ‘Notes’ On Patriots

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from a trip to Super Bowl LII, with only the New England Patriots standing in their way.

The Jags topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 on Sunday at Heinz Field, despite the fact that many of the Steelers were confident they would be headed to Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship Game.

After the game, many Jaguars players took shots at the overconfident Steelers, but safety Barry Church just wanted their help.

Confused? Let Church explain.

“We need the notes the Steelers got on the Patriots,” Church said, per The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Sean Gentille. “They were doing all the advanced scouting. We need all the notes they got.”

Ba-zing.

While Church and the Jags might want all the help they can get against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the AFC South champions might want to do their own homework, as the Steelers haven’t been so successful at defeating the Patriots in the Mike Tomlin era.