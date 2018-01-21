Jaguars’ Blake Bortles Cries On Sideline After Patriots Clinch AFC Title

Blake Bortles couldn’t hold back his emotions during the closing moments of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback played the game of his life against the New England Patriots, helping his team take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. But Bortles, like so many before him, could only watch as Tom Brady led the Pats to a stirring 24-20 comeback win and another Super Bowl berth.

After an 18-yard run from Patriots running back Dion Lewis iced the game with 1:17 remaining, CBS cameras zeroed in on Bortles, who appeared to be crying on the sideline.

Check this out:

Tears for Blake Bortles. pic.twitter.com/k4jXis9GKU — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) January 21, 2018

Raw.

Say what you want about Bortles and the Jaguars, but even the most biased of Patriots fans must admit they were a worthy adversary for the defending Super Bowl champions. Furthermore, it’s hard to knock Bortles for crying, given there’s no guarantee he’ll ever get this close to a Super Bowl again.

Still, something tells us we haven’t seen the last of Bortles and the Jags.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images