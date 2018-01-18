Jags Coach Doug Marrone Has Jokes About Tom Brady’s Injured Right Hand

Photo via Robert Duyos/USA TODAY Sports Images

Here’s what we know: Tom Brady has a right hand injury.

Here’s what we don’t know: whether the injury will affect the New England Patriots quarterback at all in the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Regardless, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is preparing to have to face Brady at his best, even if that means the five-time Super Bowl winner is throwing with his other hand.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well,” Marrone told reporters Thursday, per Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

If nothing else, it might even the playing field some.

Marrone’s being pretty modest, though. The Jaguars have arguably the best defense in the NFL, and they figured to make things a little uncomfortable for Brady before we knew about the injury. Now, assuming Brady plays Sunday, everyone is going to be paying extra close attention to that all-important right hand each and every time Brady takes a hit Sunday.

We’ll have to wait until Friday to get an update on Brady from the man himself. The Patriots announced Thursday, for the second straight day, that Brady’s media availability would be delayed a day.