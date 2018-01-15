Jags’ Jalen Ramsey Rips Overconfident Steelers After Playoff Win

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Despite what the Pittsburgh Steelers might say following their 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, they were confident they would be facing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

If you don’t believe us, just ask Mike Mitchell and Le’Veon Bell.

But after the Jaguars beat the Steelers for the second time this season, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a few words for the Steelers who already had their hotel rooms booked in Foxboro, Mass.

“I was wondering why they were so confident,” Ramsey said, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “We stung their ass last time.”

When asked if he was mad about the blatant disrespect, Ramsey had a blunt response.

“We don’t give a f*&%. We really don’t care.”

Ramsey and the Jaguars’ physical defense will head to Gillette Stadium next week with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl, while the Steelers will have an entire offseason to think about how they never got another shot at Tom Brady and Co.