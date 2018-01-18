Jaguars Fan Asks America To Root Against Patriots In Ridiculous Video

If you haven’t heard, the New England Patriots are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

The Jaguars are making their first AFC title game appearance since 1999, while the Patriots are making their 12th of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

New England’s dynasty caused Jaguars fan Mark Kaye to create a video asking America to become Jaguars fans for one week because “enough is enough” for Brady, Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Kaye, who hosts his own TV show, created a video called “You Are A Jaguar” to explain to prospective bandwagon fans what Jacksonville is all about. He posted the video Wednesday on Facebook.

Take a look:

There certainly will be a large group of NFL fans hoping that Jalen Ramsey and the Jungle Cats from Duval County can take down the Goliath of football Sunday.

But the Jags are going to need a lot more than bandwagon fans to stop Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots’ devastating offense.

