Jaguars Fans Chant ‘We Want Brady!’ (LOL) After Epic Win Over Steelers

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the AFC Championship Game to face the New England Patriots with a chance to head to Super Bowl LII.

And their fans are fired up for their shot at Tom Brady.

So fired up in fact, that a group of Jags fans chanted “We Want Brady!” after Jacksonville’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be careful what you wish for, Jags fans.

While the Jaguars’ physical defense could give the Patriots issues, they clearly will enter the matchup as huge underdogs.

But as the overconfident Steelers learned Sunday, underestimate the Jags at your own risk.