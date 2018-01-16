Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Involved In Minor Car Crash, Said To Be OK

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

AFC Championship week is off to an inauspicious start for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

The rookie was involved in a minor car crash Tuesday, Jaguars senior manager of public relations Tad Dickman revealed on Twitter.

RB Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor accident today when his car was rear-ended. Leonard is okay and was able to drive home. Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him. — Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) January 16, 2018

Obviously, it’s good to know he’s OK, and it doesn’t sound like his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots is in doubt. The news also led to some humorous (if not predictable) Twitter hijinks.

Here is a picture of the driver who allegedly caused the accident. #Jaguars #JAXvsNE pic.twitter.com/kisTnZ8r7B — Jeremy Kespohl (@clamswan) January 16, 2018

Definitely wasn't hit by a Steeler — Jeffrey Boswell (@jeffreyboswell) January 16, 2018

Fournette figures to be a huge part of Jacksonville’s offense Sunday against the Patriots. The LSU standout ran 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags’ win last week over the Pittsburgh Steelers after finishing his rookie season with 1,040 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.