Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Involved In Minor Car Crash, Said To Be OK

AFC Championship week is off to an inauspicious start for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.
The rookie was involved in a minor car crash Tuesday, Jaguars senior manager of public relations Tad Dickman revealed on Twitter.
Obviously, it’s good to know he’s OK, and it doesn’t sound like his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots is in doubt. The news also led to some humorous (if not predictable) Twitter hijinks.
Fournette figures to be a huge part of Jacksonville’s offense Sunday against the Patriots. The LSU standout ran 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags’ win last week over the Pittsburgh Steelers after finishing his rookie season with 1,040 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
