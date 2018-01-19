Jaguars’ Malik Jackson Seems Skeptical Of Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a right hand injury in practice Wednesday. Or did he?!

That’s what Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson seemingly is asking prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown between Jacksonville and New England.

Jackson was asked about the injury Thursday on PFT Live.

“I remember (Buffalo Bills running back) LeSean McCoy said he had a high ankle sprain and came out there cutting and stuff,” Jackson told Mike Florio. “So, I’m gonna get ready for his best and make sure that we’re all out there to get Tom Brady’s best.”

Brady wore a glove on his right hand during warmups before Thursday’s practice then didn’t participate in the session.

Regardless of whether Jackson believes Brady actually suffered an injury or not, it’s probably the best move not to underestimate the greatest quarterback in NFL history regardless of his condition.