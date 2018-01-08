Jaguars Player Accuses Richie Incognito Of Using Racial Slurs In Wild Card Game

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Richie Incognito once again finds himself in hot water.

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 10-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jags defense lineman Yannick Ngakoue accused the Bills offensive lineman of using racial slurs during the game.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

For those confused by Ngakoue’s hashtag, Jonathan Martin accused Incognito of harassment during their time together with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. The accusation turned into a lengthy investigation, which uncovered a racially charged voicemail Incognito left for Martin. Incognito was suspended for three months as a result of the incident.

Incognito has not yet commented on Ngakoue’s claims.