Jaguars Reportedly Plan To Keep Blake Bortles, Even With Kirk Cousins Available

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

We are about to see an all-out bidding war for Kirk Cousins, making a pretty good NFL quarterback look like an elite quarterback.

Cousins is set to hit the open market after the Washington Redskins reportedly acquired Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, signaling an end to Cousins’ time in D.C.. With a pretty dry quarterback market once free agency opens, Cousins is set to have quite a few suitors given halfway-decent NFL quarterbacks come at a premium.

But one team that appears they won’t be in on Cousins is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though they certainly could use an upgrade at quarterback, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Jaguars currently do not intend on differing from their plan of having Blake Bortles under center once next season kicks off.

#Jaguars QB Blake Bortles’ wrist surgery shouldn’t alter what was already the plan: For Bortles to be their QB in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TbswrROMqG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2018

Though their seasons ended vastly different, Cousins mostly outdid Bortles in some important statistical categories during the 2017 regular season. Both threw 13 interceptions, but Cousins tossed 27 touchdowns to Bortles’ 21. Cousins also threw for just over 400 yards more than Bortles, while completing passes at a higher efficiency.

Of course, things could change over the next few weeks, but given the Jags made it to the AFC Championship with Bortles — who also is four years younger than Cousins — it’s understandable that they may be a bit reticent to throw heaps of cash Cousins’ way.