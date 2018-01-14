Jaguars Twitter Savagely Trolls Steelers’ Mike Mitchell After Playoff Win

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Mitchell currently is experiencing a devastating case of foot-in-mouth.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety made headlines last week when he was quoted in a Sports Illustrated article as saying his team would beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Mitchell effectively made a double-guarantee, as he acted like a Steelers win in the AFC Divisional Round was a foregone conclusion.

But Mitchell and his teammates probably should’ve focused on the task at hand, as they suffered a shocking 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After the game, the Jags reminded the world of Mitchell’s comments by quote tweeting a “SportsCenter” tweet.

Check out this absolutely savage troll:

Mike Mitchell on a potential rematch with the Patriots in the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/M4Pf8qWknU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2018

Ruthless.

With the win, Jacksonville advanced to next Sunday’s AFC title game, where they’ll battle the Patriots for the right to represent the conference in Super Bowl LII.