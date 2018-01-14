NFL

Jaguars Twitter Savagely Trolls Steelers’ Mike Mitchell After Playoff Win

by on Sun, Jan 14, 2018 at 5:15PM
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Mitchell currently is experiencing a devastating case of foot-in-mouth.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety made headlines last week when he was quoted in a Sports Illustrated article as saying his team would beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Mitchell effectively made a double-guarantee, as he acted like a Steelers win in the AFC Divisional Round was a foregone conclusion.

But Mitchell and his teammates probably should’ve focused on the task at hand, as they suffered a shocking 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After the game, the Jags reminded the world of Mitchell’s comments by quote tweeting a “SportsCenter” tweet.

Check out this absolutely savage troll:

Ruthless.

With the win, Jacksonville advanced to next Sunday’s AFC title game, where they’ll battle the Patriots for the right to represent the conference in Super Bowl LII.

