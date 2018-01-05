Jaguars Will Sell Food Dyed In Teal To Celebrate Hosting Playoff Game

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images.

There’s no better way to celebrate hosting your first postseason game since 2000 than by dyeing a bunch of food teal and selling it to your fans.

And that’s exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing.

The Jags will host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card round tilt Sunday, and fans at EverBank Field will have the opportunity to purchase burgers and hot dogs on teal buns, as well as teal ice cream.

Take a look at this exquisite cuisine.

The @Jaguars are so stoked about their first home playoff game since 2000 that they're offering fans teal food to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/6R3Ip0jNGg — SI Eats (@SI_Eats) January 4, 2018

And if all that delicious food makes fans thirsty, fear not! There will be teal beer available.

The @jaguars aren't stopping at teal ice cream & hot dog & hamburger buns this weekend, Anheuser-Busch has created a special teal-colored beer exclusively available at the stadium for playoff game. pic.twitter.com/A6PJU0L1Bi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 4, 2018

Goodness.

Although all of that looks delicious, we’re not convinced Gordon Ramsay would enjoy the culinary options 67,000 fans will be obligated to eat Sunday in the name of fanhood.