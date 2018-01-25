Jalen Ramsey Delivered Prophetic Warning To Jaguars Before Patriots Comeback

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not heed cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s advice in the AFC Championship Game.

When Jacksonville led the New England Patriots 14-3 in the second quarter, Ramsey delivered a prophetic message to his teammate, Jaguars safety Tashuan Gipson.

“When they score, one thing we gotta do that we ain’t been doing well, bro, is keep going out there pressuring,” Ramsey said, as captured by NFL Films’ “Sound FX.” “Keep put that pressure on them. We get up, and we let them come back, bro. We let them come back, bro. … It ain’t nothing they do different. We let them.”

Watch the clip below at the 1:48 mark.

So, what did the Jaguars do? They let the Patriots come back.

The Patriots cut the Jaguars’ lead to 14-10 before the half. Then the Jaguars kicked two field goals in the second half to get back up 20-10. The Patriots scored two touchdowns off passes from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter to win 24-20.

Ramsey was mic’d up for the whole game. NFL Films cameras caught Ramsey talking trash to Brady before the game. Ramsey also vehemently disagreed with a pass interference penalty called on fellow Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye.

