James Harden Drops 60 To Go Along With Triple-Double In Statline For Ages

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images

To say James Harden put the Houston Rockets on his back Tuesday would be a massive understatement.

The reigning MVP runner-up truly turned in an historic individual performance, not only recording a triple-double but doing so while scoring 60 (!) points.

Harden’s final line in the Rockets’ 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic: 60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists

Oh, and for good measure, he added four steals.

In the process, Harden became the first player in NBA history to score 60 points as part of a triple-double.

What makes Harden’s performance even more impressive was how much the Rockets needed him to step up his game. Houston was already playing without Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza, and Eric Gordon — the team’s second-leading scorer — went down with an injury in the second quarter.

The NBA community, obviously, was impressed.

C’mon @JHarden13!!! Now that’s insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2018

One more thing: Harden’s 60-point night also set a Rockets franchise record, breaking Calvin Murphy’s old mark.