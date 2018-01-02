James Harden Injury: Rockets Star Out At Least Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

James Harden left the Houston Rockets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and the star guard is going to miss some time.

Harden underwent an MRI on Monday, and afterward, the Rockets announced that Harden would be out for the next two weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He will be reevaluated after that two-week period, but will not necessarily return at that date.

Rockets announce that James Harden has a grade 2 hamstring strain will be reevaluated in two weeks. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 2, 2018

A grade two hamstring strain involves a partial tear of a hamstring. Even within grade 2, there can be a variety of severeties, but the two weeks is for an exam, not for Harden to return. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 2, 2018

Harden has led the Rockets to a 26-9 record while leading the league in scoring with 32.1 points per game. Houston had lost five games in a row before its double-overtime win over the Lakers on Sunday.