James Harrison (Obviously) Hits Weight Room Hours After Patriots Win AFC Title

Most New England Patriots players probably were resting Sunday night after their thrilling win in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

James Harrison was not.

Hours after the Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison took to Instagram to show himself in the weight room putting in early work ahead of New England’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Incline work A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 22, 2018 at 3:12am PST

The video doesn’t come as much of a shocker, as Harrison is one of the NFL’s most prominent gym rats. The veteran linebacker has been known to put himself through grueling workouts, which certainly plays a factor into him still playing at age 39.

So yeah, it looks like Harrison is itching to take the U.S. Bank Stadium field on Feb. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports