James Harrison Will Find Out Monday If Patriots Play Steelers Or Jaguars

Photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots outside linebacker James Harrison won’t be watching Sunday afternoon’s divisional-round matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

You might assume that has something to do with his feelings about his former team, the Steelers. You know what they say about those who assume.

Harrison plans to work out (Sunday is leg day this week) and watch cartoons Sunday. His lack of interest has nothing to do with the Steelers. He’ll find out Monday who the Patriots, who advanced on a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, will play in the AFC Championship Game. He doesn’t even know what time the game is on (it’s 1:05 p.m. ET for those, unlike Harrison, who want to see who the Patriots will face).

“I don’t pay attention to sports,” Harrison said. “I’m not a sports fan. If my kid’s not playing it, I don’t watch it. If it’s not film study, I don’t watch it. I’m not really into it. …

“It’s my job. I want to get away from my job. You know?”

Harrison said he’s always done this.

“Like, all the guys get together and watch a game, like, that’s not interesting to me,” Harrison said.

And just to clarify. This has absolutely nothing to do with the Steelers?

“Nah, those guys over there know I don’t watch football,” Harrison said. “I haven’t watched football — I play it because I can do it. I’m decent at it. It’s a job.”

So, instead of watching his former Steeler teammates take on the Jaguars, Harrison likely will be watching “Family Guy” or “American Dad.” Maybe we’ll find out next week if someone happened to text him the results of the game. He’ll certainly be sought after by reporters if it’s Pittsburgh.