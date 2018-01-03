Japanese Fighter’s Rolling Thunder KO Is Pure, Devastating MMA Gold

The year 2018 isn’t even a week old, and we already might have seen the “Knockout of the Year.”

MMA steamrolled into the new year thanks to Satoshi “Tiger” Date’s devastating knockout of Shunsuke Kazuki at a Ganryujima event in Urayasu, Japan on Wednesday. Satoshi, a 21-year-old Japanese flyweight, utilized the rarely seen rolling thunder to put his opponent to sleep.

Check this out:

Tiger Date with KO – Ganryujima always brings it pic.twitter.com/mjOkhnHy8w — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) January 3, 2018

And here’s another look:

Unreal.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, the two fighters are, in fact, surrounded by a moat.

Ganryujima is known for holding bouts fought on raised platforms surrounded by moats — otherwise known as “moat fighting.”

Unnecessary? Absolutely. Over the top? You bet. But you have to admit: The UFC octagon sure would look cool surrounded by a foggy moat.