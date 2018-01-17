Jaylen Brown Flexes At DeMarcus Cousins And Danny Ainge Can’t Stop Laughing

Jaylen Brown is a strong guy, and the Boston Celtics forward used that strength to score on New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden.

Brown drove to the basket, took contact from Cousins and scored, while getting fouled. The second-year forward then flexed his right bicep in Cousins’ face, and C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge couldn’t stop laughing from the second row.

Jaylen Brown drives & flexes on Boogie, Danny Ainge loves it pic.twitter.com/m7oZcYtj2C — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 17, 2018

Brown wasn’t trying to start something with Cousins — he was smiling the whole time. Still, Cousins didn’t seem to appreciate it, which isn’t at all surprising.

