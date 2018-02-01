Jaylen Brown Gives Modest Rating For Highlight Dunk On Kristaps Porzingis

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown threw down a massive dunk on the NBA’s unicorn Wednesday night, but if you ask the Boston Celtics forward, it wasn’t that impressive.

During the second quarter of the Celtics’ 103-73 rout of the New York Knicks at TD Garden, Brown drove baseline and added to his highlight reel by dunking on Kristaps Porzingis.

After the game, Brown was asked to rate the posterization of Porzingis and he wasn’t as impressed as the rest of us.

“It’s about a five (out of 10),” Brown said, per Chris Mason of The Eagle Tribue. “It’s on my scale. I’ve had some in the past that have been pretty spectacular, but it was fine.”

What Brown was impressed with, however, was head coach Brad Stevens’ ire after the California product neglected to get back on defense.

“Twelve. ‘Get back! Jaylen! Jaylen!’,” Brown joked. “Brad was pretty upset.”

If dunking over a 7-foot-3 forward is a five, we can’t imagine what constitutes a 10 in Brown’s book.