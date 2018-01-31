Jaylen Brown Reacts on Twitter After Not Being Selected As All-Star Replacement

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has had quite the sophomore campaign, but he didn’t turn commissioner Adam Silver’s head enough to get selected as Washington Wizards guard John Wall’s injury replacement for the All-Star Game.

It was announced Tuesday that Wall will be out for nearly two months with a knee injury, which resulted in an extra place on the Eastern Conference squad in the NBA All-Star Game.

Brown got a vote of support from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, but it didn’t prove to be enough as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond instead got the nod.

Minutes after the announcement, Brown reacted on Twitter with the thinking emojis.

🤔🤔🤔 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2018

We can’t help but think Green certainly is sharing a similar sentiment.

Brown might not have been on many people’s radars for an All-Star selection this season, but the 21-year-old has certainly has the necessary skills to earn a nomination sooner rather than later, just not this season.