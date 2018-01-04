Jaylen Brown’s Highlight-Reel Dunk Didn’t Really Do It For J.R. Smith

BOSTON — If Jaylen Brown makes this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, it won’t be due to J.R. Smith’s support.

The Celtics forward rattled the rim a few times Wednesday night in Boston’s showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. But Brown’s most thunderous dunk came late in the third quarter, when he cocked back a mean reverse slam on the breakaway.

The hustle from Al Horford gives Brown a wide-open reverse slam! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/27VnOY4Ks6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2018

Brown’s cram brought the entire crowd to its feet — except Smith, that is. ESPN’s cameras showed the Cavs guard seated at the end of Cleveland’s bench, literally expressionless as Brown reeled off his crazy dunk.

Cavs fans watching this game rn pic.twitter.com/bzWpfGvHJB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2018

We don’t blame Smith for his blank stare — Brown’s dunk gave Boston a 15-point lead as the Cavs watched the game slip away.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images