Jaylen Brown’s Highlight-Reel Dunk Didn’t Really Do It For J.R. Smith

by on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 10:10PM
BOSTON — If Jaylen Brown makes this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, it won’t be due to J.R. Smith’s support.

The Celtics forward rattled the rim a few times Wednesday night in Boston’s showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. But Brown’s most thunderous dunk came late in the third quarter, when he cocked back a mean reverse slam on the breakaway.

Brown’s cram brought the entire crowd to its feet — except Smith, that is. ESPN’s cameras showed the Cavs guard seated at the end of Cleveland’s bench, literally expressionless as Brown reeled off his crazy dunk.

We don’t blame Smith for his blank stare — Brown’s dunk gave Boston a 15-point lead as the Cavs watched the game slip away.

