Jerry Rice Has Crazy Response To Possibility Of NFL Comeback

Jerry Rice can’t seem to shake his love for the game of football.

The legendary wide receiver played 21 seasons in the NFL and currently owns league records in career receiving yards, career receptions and career touchdowns, among others.

And while Rice hasn’t strapped on the pads since 2005, the 55-year-old appears willing to at least entertain the thought of making an NFL comeback. In a recent appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Rice explained how he’d react if Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders came calling.

The 55-year-old Jerry Rice on this week’s “The Adam Schefter Podcast”: pic.twitter.com/DSqMHIAcUO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2018

Now that would be a sight to see.

To put this in perspective, the Raiders’ No. 1 wideout, Amari Cooper, was just seven months old when Rice won his third Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.