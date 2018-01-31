John Gibson Stymies Bruins As Ducks End Boston’s 18-Game Point Streak

The Boston Bruins’ 18-game point streak came to an end Tuesday night with a loss to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, and goaltender John Gibson was a huge reason why.

The Bruins tried to turn up the heat on offense in the second period, but they quickly were shut down by Gibson.

Gibson was a brick wall between the pipes, and his most impressive stop came on a glove save of Torey Krug’s wrister late in the game. Gibson stopped all 25 shots sent his way before getting taken out of the game due to an injury in the third period.

To see Gibson rob Krug, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports images