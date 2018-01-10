Jon Gruden Says Tuck Rule Still Irks Him; Raiders Have ‘Unfinished Business’

In a sense, the end of Jon Gruden’s (first) Oakland Raiders career helped launch the beginning of Tom Brady’s.

We’re talking, of course, about the famous “Tuck Rule” game: the New England Patriots’ improbable 2001 AFC divisional-round win over the Raiders in overtime, aided by a controversial call that ruled Brady’s fumble an incomplete pass.

That was Gruden’s final game in Oakland. Fast forward to Tuesday, when the former ESPN analyst once again was introduced as coach of the Raiders in an extravagant press conference. And it was only a matter of minutes before Gruden brought up that snowy day in Foxboro.

Gruden still isn't over the Tuck Rule Game: "Brady fumbled that ball." 😂 (via @MartinJGallegos) pic.twitter.com/hdVgw8E4vS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2018

“I saw (former Raider) Charles Woodson: Brady fumbled that ball,” Gruden quipped.

Gruden’s comment was made in jest, but the head coach later was asked if the “Tuck Rule” has haunted him in his time away from coaching. His answer, in short, was yes.

“Yeah, there is unfinished business,” Gruden said, via NFL.com. “As a coach, I was traded, I’ve been fired, I miss the game terribly, but I really miss the Raiders. And for my (Raiders) career to end on that night in New England, it still ticks me off.”

Gruden previously has called the “Tuck Rule” a “crock of s—,” so his response here shouldn’t really surprise anyone.

Unless Gruden can guide Oakland to a playoff appearance in his first season back, though, he’ll have to wait for a revenge game against New England, as the teams aren’t scheduled to meet in the 2018 regular season.

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images