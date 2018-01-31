JuJu Smith-Schuster Pulls One Over On Patriots Fan While Posing For Picture

On the surface, it looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster did something nice for a fan of one his team’s bitter rivals.

The Pittsburgh Steleers wide receiver willfully granted a photo request from a fan decked out in Patriots gear on Tuesday.

And at first glance, it looks like a nice enough picture with rivalries put aside for a second. But when you look a little closer — to, say, the wideout’s right hand — the picture tells a different story.

rt when you see it pic.twitter.com/n3t2PXz87S — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 30, 2018

Hey, how’d that bird get there?

It’s all in good fun, of course, and Smith-Schuster also wished both the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles luck in Super Bowl LII.

I want to wish the Patriots and the Eagles best of luck in the Super Bowl this Sunday! May the best team win! Good luck to Tom Brady and and Nick Foles! 🙏🏾😄 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 30, 2018

His day didn’t end there, though, as he committed an actual act of kindness.