JuJu Smith-Schuster Pulls One Over On Patriots Fan While Posing For Picture

by on Wed, Jan 31, 2018 at 11:46AM
On the surface, it looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster did something nice for a fan of one his team’s bitter rivals.

The Pittsburgh Steleers wide receiver willfully granted a photo request from a fan decked out in Patriots gear on Tuesday.

And at first glance, it looks like a nice enough picture with rivalries put aside for a second. But when you look a little closer — to, say, the wideout’s right hand — the picture tells a different story.

Hey, how’d that bird get there?

It’s all in good fun, of course, and Smith-Schuster also wished both the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles luck in Super Bowl LII.

His day didn’t end there, though, as he committed an actual act of kindness.

