Julian Edelman Drops Random Thought On Tom Brady Before Super Bowl LII

Julian Edelman hasn’t been able to catch a single pass from Tom Brady this season thanks to a torn ACL the Patriots wide receiver suffered during a preseason game back in August.

But that’s done little to damage New England’s biggest bromance.

Edelman took to Twitter on Monday, one day after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, to share a random thought about his good friend and longtime teammate.

Tb12=best football player to walk the earth… #randomthoughts — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 22, 2018

It should come as no surprise Edelman feels this way. It’s pretty much an accepted fact at this point that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and perhaps even the best football player ever, yet the legend of TB12 still continues to grow with each epic performance.

Edelman, who has already earned two championship rings as Brady’s teammate, won’t be catching any passes when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, but his support and admiration clearly are stronger than ever.