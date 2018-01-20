Julian Edelman Narrates, Flips Out In Yet Another Patriots Hype Video

Julian Edelman won’t play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — but he’s fired up about it nonetheless.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got the ball rolling Saturday by dropping yet another intense hype video. Shortly thereafter the Patriots released their own video, with Edelman handling narrating duties.

But as you’ll see in the clip, the injured wideout didn’t just stand there and spew motivational jargon.

Check this out:

Point taken. Thanks, Jules.

Given all that’s transpired the last couple weeks — hands, ESPN Wickershams and trash talk — Patriots fans probably don’t need much help getting psyched for Sunday’s AFC title game. Still, good to know Brady and Edelman are ready to help, just in case.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images