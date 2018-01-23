Kawhi Leonard’s Camp Denies ESPN Report Of Rift Between Spurs, All-Star

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kawhi Leonard’s relationship with the San Antonio Spurs is solid as ever — or so says his family member.

The Spurs forward’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, categorically denied an ESPN report, which suggested Monday a major rift had opened between Leonard and the team over his ongoing rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury. Robertson characterized ESPN’s report as false Monday in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News’ Jabari Young.

“There is nothing true to that story,” Robertson said. “Kawhi’s camp and the Spurs are how they’ve always been — doing the right thing for the team and the right thing for Kawhi.”

Robertson’s comments dovetail with those of Spurs general manager RC Buford, who told ESPN there’s “no issue” between Leonard and the team.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the regular season due to the quad injury, then came back for just nine games before the Spurs shut him down for further rehab. Sources told Young the Spurs hope Leonard will return to full fitness after the NBA All-Star break.

Robertson claims Leonard and the Spurs all have bought into that comeback schedule.

“The bottom line is to get Kawhi healthy,” Robertson said. “Everybody is in agreement there.”

