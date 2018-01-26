Kevin Durant Pokes Fun At His Free-Agent Decision After All-Star Draft

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

NBA All-Star Weekend is all about having fun, and Kevin Durant already is getting a head start on the festivities.

The two squads for the All-Star Game were revealed Thursday, and Kevin Durant’s placement on LeBron James’ team certainly raised some eyebrows. The other two Golden State Warrior All-Stars, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, both were chosen by Stephen Curry, who served as the other team captain.

It’s highly likely James selected Durant with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, or else KD probably would have been on Team Stephen with the rest of his Warriors teammates. But semantics aside, Durant has a bone to pick with Curry, and he chose a pretty hilarious way of expressing how felt about the All-Star rosters.

KD MEMED HIMSELF 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/W6SaUP4Uj3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2018

Well played.

Durant chose the “My Next Chapter” route to announce his decision to join the Warriors in free agency two summers ago, and he frequently is trolled using that template whenever he makes news. Now, KD is taking the joke into his own hands, and the results were pretty great.

Although he’s obviously joking, seeing Durant posterize Curry at Staples Center on Feb. 14 would be pretty hilarious.