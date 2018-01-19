Kia Explores Forte, Lamborghini Aventador’s ‘Growing Rivalry’ In New Ad

Car makers love nothing more than a good attack ad, as long as they’re not on the receiving end of it. We doubt Lamborghini will be too upset at Kia over its new commercial, however.

Kia released a two-minute ad for the new Forte on Monday, that offers some sound advice for anybody who might be struggling to decide between the Korean sedan one of its main “rivals”: the Lamborghini Aventador.

Although the comparison took place at a race track, Kia gave its four-door compact the advantage by addressing everything about the two cars except their lap times. Right off the bat, for example, Kia points out that unlike the mid-engined Aventador, the Forte has doors that open outward “like doors, real doors.”

We understand that the 2018 Stinger GT has proven that Kia knows how to make a performance car, but it still has a ways to go before it can go toe-to-toe with Lamborghini’s V-12-powered halo car.