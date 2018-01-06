Kirk Cousins Expresses Belief Redskins Are ‘All In’ On Signing Him Long-Term

Photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The Washington Redskins seem to be pretty committed to keeping Kirk Cousins in the nation’s capital, because even the quarterback is pretty open about the team’s plans to re-sign him.

Cousins has played all six years of his career with Washington, and has received the franchise tag the past two seasons. With him projected to make quite a haul should he get tagged for a third year, there is an understandable desire to instead get a long-term deal and in turn have some sense of security.

And it sounds like he may get that wish.

Kirk Cousins said he does believe the Redskins "are all in" on wanting to sign him here long term. He said owner Dan Snyder has been "phenomenal" communicating his desire to have him around. https://t.co/rkF3Ub7yvR — John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2018

It makes sense that the Redskins would want to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

Quarterbacks that are more than competent under center certainly are at a premium in the NFL, and Cousins falls into that category. In what likely will be a market that has a dearth of quality quarterbacks available once free agency opens, the 29-year-old would be swarmed by quite a few teams willing to break out the proverbial Brinks truck for him. In fact, the Denver Broncos already have expressed some interest in trying to go after him.

Cousins posted a 93.9 QBR this season, throwing for 4,093 yards with a 27-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the 7-9 Redskins.