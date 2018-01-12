Kyrie Irving Likes Instagram Video Of Furious LeBron James Ripping Into Cavs

LeBron James may be “The King” when it comes to basketball, but Kyrie Irving certainly owns the title when it comes to sheer pettiness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers got dusted by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, losing 133-99. And during a timeout James took it upon himself to lead the huddle and rip into his teammates and coaches.

One user on Instagram posted the video of James’ rage, and the Boston Celtics’ point guard liked the post in a hilarious demonstration of trolling.

Irving certainly had a much better Thursday night than LeBron did, with the Celtics putting together a 22-point comeback in London to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103.

