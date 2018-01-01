Kyrie Irving Praises Isaiah Thomas Ahead Of Cavs Guard’s Return To Boston

Emotions will be running high Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, marking Isaiah Thomas’ first trip back to Boston since being traded to the Cavs in late August.

It remains unknown whether Thomas will make his Cleveland debut against the Celtics, but there’s no doubt he’ll be in the building in front of tens of thousands of fans who wholeheartedly cheered him on throughout his stint in a C’s uniform.

Thomas appears confident that he’ll receive a warm welcome from Boston fans, and the man he was traded for unquestionably agrees.

“That guy put on some performances, epic performances,” Kyrie Irving told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “And, for the city of Boston, what he gave on a consistent basis, you were just wondering how that tough-nosed (expletive) was just getting it done every single night and demanding from his teammates and playing with an edge that really cemented himself as a premier player in this league.

“And you’re just nothing short of happy for a guy like that. And whether or not he plays, it’s going to be nothing but love for him from Boston.”

The Celtics have given their fans plenty of things to cheer about thus far in the 2017-18 campaign, but we have a feeling Thomas’ return to TD Garden would bring on arguably the most raucous ovation of the season to date.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images