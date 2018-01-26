Kyrie Irving Responds To Report Claiming He Threatened Surgery To Force Trade

The breakup between Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly wasn’t an amicable one, but it may not be as bad as previously reported.

A report that surfaced Thursday claimed Irving threatened to have minor knee surgery instead of reporting to camp during preseason if the Cavs did not find a way to trade him. Given he’s played almost all of his games this season with the Boston Celtics, such a notion doesn’t paint Boston’s star in the best light.

But according to Irving, the report itself is false.

The 25-year-old had the opportunity to respond Friday, and he refuted the accuracy.

Kyrie Irving on report he threatened knee surgery if Cleveland didn't trade him: "No. No. It's kinda crazy the amount of things that are still coming out. … Just ready to move on. Not true." pic.twitter.com/RKWWnY8LmS — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 26, 2018

He also added this witty — and certainly factual — one-liner.

Kyrie Irving said the report that he threatened surgery was not true. Asked about claim he needs surgery, said it "sounds like a Hipaa violation." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 26, 2018

The irony of the report (that also strengthens Irving’s stance) is that if he truly had a knee issue, the Cavs would have had to disclose that to the Celtics before the trade, which of course was the exact reason the trade was in limbo for a moment. Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury was severe enough to where the Cavs received an extra draft pick in order to complete the trade.

It’s understandable, however, that Irving simply wants to move on. He hasn’t drawn much attention to the trade since facing questions upon his arrival, and he has thrived in Boston at the same time, so he doesn’t appear to have many lingering feelings regarding Cleveland.

