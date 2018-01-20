Lakers Somehow Beat Pacers Despite Breaking Dismal NBA Free-Throw Record

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Whether they’re playing in high school, college or the NBA, basketball players always are told that making free throws is important.

Well, maybe that’s all a bunch of rubbish.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 99-86 Friday night, despite “breaking” a truly dismal NBA record. The Lakers shot a woeful 2-14 (14.3 percent) from the charity stripe, thus setting the mark for the worst team free-throw percentage in a single game in NBA history.

Check out this ugly box score:

Gross. Props to Jordan Clarkson for knocking down a pair, though.

Los Angeles set the record despite being without the services of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who sat out with a knee sprain. Ball, whose jump shot is a total eyesore, is shooting just 48 percent from the free-throw line this season.

So, aspiring ballers: When your coach tells you to work on your free throws, you know have a legitimate rebuttal.