LaMelo Ball’s Coach In Lithuania Demands End To 40-Foot Shots

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

LaMelo Ball’s coach is tired of him pulling up from way downtown.

Virginijus Seskus, head coach of BC Prienai, blasts the youngest Ball brother for his practice habits and shot selection last Sunday in a Lithuanian television interview, according to USA TODAY’s John Martin. Long-range shots are a key component of LaMelo Ball’s game, but Seskus would rather see the 16-year-old only follow his orders.

“When I watch them in practices, they stand out, especially the little one,” Seskus said, per USA TODAY. “You can’t control that little chipmunk. You say, ‘Don’t shoot 40-footers.’ Next thing you know, he’s shooting 40-footers.

“He’s used to doing that stuff. They’re not used to training hard. You need to make them give 100 percent in practices.”

Seskus revealed LiAngelo Ball has behaved more professionally than his younger brother LaMelo in the early days of their Lithuania basketball stint.

“The older one, LiAngelo, he takes this stuff more serious and he tries to involve his brother,” Seskus said.

Seskus also suggested if the Ball brothers don’t change their basketball ways, they’ll struggle to earn playing time in LKL (Lithuanian league) games.

“They’ll see that we’re a serious team,” Seskus said. “They will need to stop playing around.”

This is the Lithuanian challenge the Ball brothers have little choice but to accept.