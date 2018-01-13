LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Are Shut Down In Lithuanian Basketball League Debuts

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball quickly are learning Lithuania’s basketball league is a different animal than the Big Baller Brand Challenge.

The Ball brothers went scoreless on Saturday in their Lithuanian basketball league debuts in BC Prienai’s 95-86 loss to BC Lietkabelis. They played just under 15 minutes combined and missed all seven of their field-goal attempts. Sportnando provides a breakdown of the Ball Brothers’ shooting woes.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball combined for 0 POINTS in their pro debut in Lithuanian top division @betsafeLKL 🇱🇹 in @bcvytautas loss to @BCLietkabelis 95-86.@LiAngeloBall:

0 points

FG: 0/3

3PT: 0/2

9:28 minutes@MELOD1P:

0 points

FG: 0/4

3PT: 0/3

5:16 minutes — Sportando (@Sportando) January 13, 2018

LaMelo Ball did manage to grab two rebounds and had one steal in the loss.

BC Prienai organized a five-game series of exhibitions called the BBB Challenge in order to showcase the Ball brothers and provide them more playing time. They scored 29 points combined on Tuesday in their first outing in Lithuania. However, BBB Challenge games are against other teams’ reserve teams, a lower standard of competition than the Ball brothers face in league play.

Facing off against battle-hardened professionals is proving difficult for the teenage celebrity ballers.