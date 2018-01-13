Transfer News: Landon Donovan Unretires To Play In Liga Mx For Leon

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Landon Donovan just can’t stay off the field.

The United States soccer legend will come out of retirement and join Leon on a one-year contract, the Liga MX (Mexican League) club’s president Jesus Martinez confirmed Friday to FOX Deportes Mexico, according to ESPN.

Donovan and Leon later broke the news on Twitter, starting with a Twitter exchange between the 35-year-old and Martinez.

Presidente: me encantó la Ciudad. Es la mejor afición. @clubleonfc es un equipo histórico y ganador. No creo en los muros, quiero ir a México, vestirme de verde y ganar trofeos con León. Nos vemos muy pronto! https://t.co/Xqm4jX2hW7 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018

“I loved the city,” Donovan wrote following a three-day visit to Leon. “You have the best fans. @clubleonfc is a historic and winning team. I do not believe in walls, I want to go to Mexico, wear green and win trophies with Leon. See you soon!”

“I knew it, you always wanted to use green,” Martinez responded, per ESPN. “Welcome to #LaFiera! You are already a player of @clubleonfc.”

Leon announced Donovan’s signing early Saturday morning via Twitter.

Thus ends Donovan’s second retirement from professional soccer. He last played in late 2016 after returning from a nearly two-year hiatus to re-join Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy for that season’s stretch run and playoffs. He previously retired following the 2014 season after playing 15-plus seasons for clubs in Germany, USA and England and internationally for the United States.

Leon, which kicked off its Clausura season last Friday with a 2-1 win over Atlas, hasn’t announced when Donovan will make his first appearance in Mexican soccer.

Omar Gonzalez, a former Galaxy defender who now plays for Pachuca, welcomed his former teammate to Liga MX, and Donovan replied they’ll see each other Feb. 9 when their teams face off.