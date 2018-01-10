Lane Johnson Ruthlessly Trolls Browns While Slamming Eagles Critics

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Maybe we should just leave the Cleveland Browns alone.

The Browns effectively have become the laughing stock of the NFL, which only was made worse by the team going 0-16 in the 2017 season. As a result, Cleveland has received a serious amount of hazing, and its even piled onto the issue by making fun of itself.

But despite the Browns being in the rearview mirror as the league gears up for the second round of the playoffs, the team somehow still manages to be made fun of. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson questioned why the doubt surrounding Philly has been so heavy following Carson Wentz’s season-ending injury.

Lane Johnson says he was irked by late-season talk about the Eagles after Carson Wentz went down: “We were 12-2 and we were treated like we were the Browns.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2018

Johnson makes a fair point. Although the Eagles likely would be Super Bowl favorites with Wentz under center, the team still has enough talent to make noise in the postseason. The oddsmakers evidently don’t see it that way, however, as Philadelphia is pegged as an underdog Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the first time a No. 6 seed has been favored over a No. 1 seed in NFL playoff gambling history.

For those wondering, the Browns were listed as the underdog in each of their 16 games this season.