Lane Kiffin Explains Why Alabama Is Happy To Face Georgia In National Title Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, and according to a former Tide assistance coach, that’s great news for Alabama.
Lane Kiffin, who served as offensive coordinator for Alabama for three seasons, broke down the national title game in an interview with ESPN, and he explained why Nick Saban and Co. had to be thrilled they are facing the Bulldogs and not the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners who lost to Georgia in the epic 2018 Rose Bowl semifinal game.
“It’s the matchup that Alabama wanted,” Kiffin told ESPN. “If you look at who beats Alabama, it’s spread teams with a quarterback that can move around like Baker Mayfield. They probably wouldn’t admit it, but Alabama would prefer this matchup rather than the other way. Whenever Alabama has played the more traditional offenses, that is when Alabama usually shuts them down — the Georgias, the LSUs. So that favors them.
“Georgia doesn’t run the quarterback, but if you watched Georgia in the (Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual), those backs are really good. Alabama is going to have to stay in the gaps, because it’s not like you’re going to run these guys down. Normally, Alabama is so fast that they don’t give up explosive run plays.”
Kiffin, who now is the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, has a point. The Crimson Tide’s last eight losses dating back to 2012 football season all have come at the hands of mobile quarterbacks who play in an offense with spread principles.
While Georgia freshman QB Jake Fromm has impressed during his first season with the third-ranked Bulldogs, he doesn’t present the same issues that a Deshaun Watson, Bo Wallace, Johnny Manziel or even Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham does. And that should play right into what third-ranked Alabama does best — rush the passer.
The All-Southeastern Conference title game will pit Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart, who was Alabama’s defensive coordinator for nine seasons, against his old boss, looking to become the first ex-Saban assistant to best the legendary head coach. Saban has won each of the 11 games against former assistants by double digits.
Good luck, Georiga.
