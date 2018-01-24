Larry Nassar Live Stream: Watch MSU Doctor’s Sentencing Hearing Online

Photo via Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

Larry Nassar is expected to learn his fate in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday.

The former USA gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, will face three more victims Wednesday. Those testimonies will conclude a stretch in which Nassar has faced more than 90 women — including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman — who have given disturbing accounts of sexual abuse by the former Michigan State doctor.

Then, after a short break, Nassar is expected to be handed a lengthy prison term by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

Watch Nassar’s sentencing hearing live in the video below: